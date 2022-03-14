Sendhwa: Heated argument with wife turns fatal for husband

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The rural part of Sendhwa town of Barwani district witnessed a heart-wrenching incident when one person was murdered by his wife after the couple got into a dispute. Police arrested the accused woman within a few hours after the incident from a nearby forest area.

Accused Chiddibai in her confession said that they entered into a heated argument after the deceased Maniram demanded money from her to visit Bhagoria fest in the village. Her refusal to give him money led to a heated argument between them. An enraged Chiddibai hit her husband with a shovel resulting in his death on the spot.

Sendhwa sub-divisional officer (police) MS Bariya informed that one Omkar Barela, a resident of Hathigudiya helmet under Jhapadimali village has lodged a complaint claiming that his brother Maniram, 30, son of Narma Barela was brutally killed by his wife Chiddibai alias Chitabai.

Police swung into action, rushed to the spot and arrested Chiddibai from the nearby forest area. Police have booked her under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:38 AM IST