Sendhwa: Fire in godown at site of Ram Navami violence, subsequent demolitions, 50 stone-pelters identified

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Jogwada Road, a place where the administration and the police had carried out a demolition drive, witnessed a major inferno at a warehouse belonging to a tent house owner. The incident was reported on the intervening night of Monday ñ Tuesday, police said.

Notably, the locality came into the news after stone-pelting on Ram Navami procession was reported on Sunday evening. Following the incident, a team of administration and police bulldozed houses and shops of those who lobbed stones at the procession on Monday.

After the incident, there was a rumour in the town linking this arson to retaliation for Mondayís demolition drive. On the other hand, local administration and police are tight-lipped about the incident as the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, warehouse owner Sanjay Patil informed that he got news about the fire at his warehouse at about 3 am.

Patil added that till police and fire brigade reached the spot, goods worth several lakhs were already gutted.

Barwani SP Deepak Kumar Shukla, said that over 20 people have been arrested in connection with Sundayís stone-pelting. Police have dug out their criminal background to strengthen their case against the miscreants.

Barwani SP Deepak Kumar Shukla added that police have already identified more than 50 accused involved in the stone-pelting and action will be taken against them soon.

The administration has restarted the demolition drive on Jogwada road and two houses have been demolished till the filing of this report.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:12 PM IST