Sendhwa: Excellent performance by Lions Convent students

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 10:58 PM IST
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The results of Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2022 were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday. Lions Convent Higher Secondary School students passed out with flying colours.

Student Navneet Sharma made the institution proud by getting 95.4 per cent marks in the faculty of Science (Mathematics). Suhani Soni secured 95.2 per cent marks in Commerce stream and Kashish Mandloi in Humanity faculty made the institution proud by securing 80 per cent marks.

On this achievement of the students, Lions Club president Shyam Tayal, school principal P Nair, teachers, and parents expressed their happiness and wished them good luck for a bright future.

