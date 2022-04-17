Sendhwa: Divisional Commissioner, IG inspects violence-hit areas

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma and inspector general of police Rakesh Kumar Gupta reached Sendhwa on Sunday and inspected the areas hit by violence on Ram Navami. Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma and superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Shukla, Sendhwa SDM and SDOP were also present.

The Commissioner and IG visited Jogwara Road and conducted a detailed inspection of the incident site. After getting information from the officials, necessary instructions were issued. During this, the officer duo also gave instructions to maintain peace and order at all costs and directed that strict action should be taken immediately against those who disturb the peace. Cooperation of all sections of the society should be taken for this, they said.

Collector, SP hold Peace Committee meeting

On the instructions of the Commissioner and IG, collector Shivraj Singh Verma and SP Deepak Kumar Shukla held a meeting of the Peace Committee in the municipal council auditorium on Sunday and made it clear that the peace and order in the town would be maintained at any cost and sought cooperation from elders of various religious sects

Senior citizens should also help in maintaining peace and order on their level, they said, adding if you want to give or take any information, then you can contact your SDM and SDOP anytime. The officer duo appealed to all the people present in the meeting to take care that there should not be any misleading posts on social media in any situation. They were told to

share any information that they get with the administrative officers of their area.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 09:03 PM IST