Sendhwa: Bhoomi pujan of 17 sub-health centres

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet minister Prem Singh Patel, MP Gajendra Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki, MLA Kashinath Pawara and former minister Antar Singh Arya performed Bhumi Pujan of 17 sub-health centres in Bakkhali village.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Agarwal said that the public representatives laid the foundation stone for reconstruction of dilapidated buildings of two sub-health centres of Bhakhrali and Shahpura, and construction of 15 new sub-health centres, construction tube well and boundary wall of CHO residence costing Rs 49.14 lakh.

Arya said that the residents are forced to perform witchcraft and other superstitious acts for treatment due to lack of health centres in the area. The new sub-health centres will be started in Banihar, Dhanori, Komodavad, Jamanya, Shivanya Pani, Chardad, Dhavadi, Borli, Shivanya, Surani, Panjliya, Ghaghar kheda, Bargaon, Naktirani and Lavadi villages.

Agarwal also said that around 300 Congressmen joined the BJP leaving Congress on this occasion. The cabinet minister, MP and MLA welcomed them in the party offering the scarf and presented them with party membership.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:49 PM IST