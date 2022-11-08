e-Paper Get App
Sendhwa: 3 teachers suspended, show-cause to 7 others

Nilesh Singh Raghuvanshi inspected education institutions and hostels in Sendhwa development block and saw many irregularities there

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Three teachers were suspended and show-cause notices were served to seven teachers and one assistant grade-III clerk after the assistant commissioner of the tribal affairs department, Nilesh Singh Raghuvanshi inspected education institutions and hostels in Sendhwa development block and saw many irregularities there.

According to the information, those who were suspended were Munni Arya, the superintendent of Tribal Girls English Medium Ashram Sendhwa, Regina Arya, the superintendent of Tribal Girls Junior Hostel Hingwa, and Awadhesh Bhadauria, the teacher of Government Higher Secondary School at Varla.

Show cause notices were served to Bapu Hatkar, superintendent of Tribal Boys Ashram Kolki, Ansingh Navade, superintendent of Tribal Boys Community Welfare Center Varla, Atmaram Mandloi, superintendent of Tribal Boys Senior Hostel Varla, Fattelal Solanki, superintendent of Tribal Boys Ashram Chilaria, Kashi Ram Chauhan, principal-in-charge of Government High School Hingwa and Sunita Bhadle, principal-in-charge of Government Higher Secondary School Varla.  

article-image

