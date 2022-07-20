Sendhwa: 14-year-old girl commits suicide in government school hostel; warden, superintendent arrested

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself after being mentally tortured at Government Eklavya Model Residential School's hostel located at Jamli, Sendhwa. Reportedly, a suicide note has been recovered from the scene which clearly states mental torture by the hostel superintendent and the warden in-charge as the reason for the suicide.

According to police station in-charge Vikas Kapis said that on the basis of the student's suicide note, a case has been registered under the sections of abetment to suicide. The hostel superintendent Vimla Chauhan and warden have been arrested in the case.

Relatives and villagers of students reached there and created a ruckus accusing the hostel management. Also, they did not let the girl's body be taken for the post-mortem. They alleged that the incident happened due to the negligence and mismanagement of the principal and the superintendent of the hostel.

Notably, in the suicide note, the girl has made allegations that she was not given the room of her choice and that bad food was being served as well as many other things which degraded her mental health. SDM Tapasya Parihar and District Assistant Commissioner NS Raghuvanshi also reached the spot. Vimla was suspended immediately.