Sehore: Intense plantation transforms desolated crematorium into green land

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Enormous and lush green trees bearing fruits and providing shelter to passers-by are a common sight at Mandi located Moksh Dham, a cremation ground in Sehore district. Intensive plantation drives were carried out in the last few years at crematorium that have imparted a look resembling that of a garden in a palace. It was a desolate place a few years back.

The feat has been achieved due to efforts of the crematorium committee members led by Rajendra Rathore. The members of the committee have also developed a rose garden, which boasts of more than 6,000 different species of rose saplings.

The place has transformed into a go-to spot for many people, who spend hours under the shelter of trees. According to members, over 3,000 saplings have been planted across 10 acres of land. Rajendra Rathore said that the initiative had been taken to conserve the environment, which will provide fresh air to residents in return.