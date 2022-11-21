Sehore: Gambling den raided, BJP leader among other accused held

File Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Under Operation Prahaar, which aims to curb gambling and sale of illicit liquor, Mandi police raided a gambling den and arrested eight people on Sunday who were playing cards.

The police said on Monday that a BJP leader, a businessman, was among the accused who were arrested.

Talking to the media, Mandi police station incharge Harisingh Parmar stated that following a tip-off, police raided a gambling den operating in an under-construction building, located in front of Sahu petrol pump on the road leading to Jamuniya village on Sunday night.

The police team found more than 12 people playing cards and placing bets, a few of whom managed to escape on spotting the police. However, the team emerged successful in nabbing eight of them. During this, the police team also recovered Rs 51,760 from their possession.

A case was registered under the Gambling Act against the accused including the BJP leader who recently contested for the municipality elections.