Sehore: Collector inspects Smart City projects

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Deepak Arya, along with Executive Director and CEO Chandrashekhar Shukla, inspected the progress of smart city projects on Saturday. He asked officials to ensure systematic landscaping along roads.

Collector Arya directed to maintain the level of bitumen layer on the road and to make systematic construction taking special care of quality. He said the road level should be the same after the final layer. He added, “Beep holes should be prepared according to the slope of the road so that water on the road can drain out quickly during rain.

Collector Arya also inspected the road constructed from Deendayal intersection with SR-2 and SR-1 to HDFC via Teen Madhiya. He asked officials to widen road. “The lakeside sitting area in front of bus stand should be included in the road, and the final drawing design of the road should be submitted soon,” he added.

Along with this, he also took information about the construction of a boundary wall and path way of Lakha Banjara Lake. He instructed to complete all the construction works quickly, keeping quality in mind.

During the inspection, engineers of Smart City, team leaders of PMC, and representatives of the construction agency including engineers were present.

