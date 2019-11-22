Segaon: Father gets kalyani daughter-in-law remarried to younger son

Segaon: Breaking the shackles of tradition and setting a remarkable example before society, Heeralal Rathore and his family members without bothering about society got their kalyani daughter-in-law remarried to their younger son.

Notably Heeralal’s elder son Satyanarayan Rathore entered into wed-lock with Narmada, 30, about five years back and the couple had two kids – Manasvi, 3, and Kaushiki, 1. On October 5, 2018, Satyanarayan was electrocuted while doing some work at home.

After the death of Satyanarayan, Heeralal Rathore and his family were concerned about future of Narmada and her two daughters.

Heeralal informed that during the last one year, they got many marriage proposals for Narmada with certain conditions, but being a mother, she straight away rejected the proposal. On the other hand, Rathore family also wanted to keep both the children with them and take care of them.

Heeralal’s younger son Ganesh, 29, who was also getting many marriage proposals and who is taking care of his family after untimely demise of Satyanarayan decided to resolve the problem and came forward to marry Narmada.

Rathore family put proposal before Narmada’s family members including her parents Ganesh Rathore and Kanchanbai and others who readily accepted the proposal and blessed both Narmada and Ganesh.

Akhil Bhartiya Rathore Kshatriya Vikas Manasabha national vice-president Kanhiyalal Rathore, district coordinator Mishrilal Rathore, district general secretary Jayendra Rathore and many others who were present during the wedding ceremony blessed the newlywed couple and praised Ganesh and his family members gallant step.

Another noble deed: This is not the first time when Rathore family set an example before society. A year back, after Satyanarayan’s untimely demise, bereaved father Heeralal Rathore after having discussion with the family donated his son’s eyes. At that time, Heeralal said that though he lost his son, but he wanted to keep Satyanarayan alive by seeing this world through another person.