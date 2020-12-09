Security evacuation drill conducted at Indore airport

Indore: A security evacuation drill was conducted at Devi Abhiyabai Holkar

Airport Indore on Wednesday.

A situation was created to show that a letter bomb “had arrived’. All occupants in arrival terminal were evacuated and all were helped to assemble in the city side assembly point. All standard operating procedures were followed. Bomb Defuse and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of State Police, CISF, AAI, airline attended the yearly drill. After the

drill, a debriefing meeting was also conducted by Airport Director

Aryana Sanyal.

She reviewed the drill results and expressed satisfaction over the

response time. This is a regular exercise and is conducted periodically

to examine the preparedness required at the time of eventuality.