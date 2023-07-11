SDM Jyoti Case Replays In MP: Wife Works As Maid To Make Husband Tax Officer, He Abandons Her For Another Woman

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A UP-like case-- where SDM Jyoti Maurya allegedly abandoned her husband after she became an officer, has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas.

According to information, a man allegedly abandoned his wife and married another woman after he became a commercial tax officer. The matter was reported at Behari village in Bagli tehsil in Dewas district, where Mamta Maurya, 35, running from pillar to post seeking help after she was deserted by her husband and got married to another woman after he became the commercial tax officer.

Court Orders Officer Kamru To Pay Rs 12000/ Month To His First Wife

Speaking to the Free Press, Mamta’s lawyer, Suryaprakash Gupta informed that the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) has considered Mamta and Kamru Singh as the couple as they entered into wedlock as per their native rituals and ordered Kamru to pay Rs 12,000 monthly about 20 months ago, but Kamru only deposited Rs 15,000 in the court, while Mamta is yet to get Rs 2.4 lakh.

Gupta informed that they had filed a plea in court and that the next hearing in the matter was scheduled for July 23.

Sharing what happened in the past, Gupta informed that Mamta got married to her first husband about 15 years ago. However, he died of chikungunya. After the death of her husband, she started living in Indore with her son, where she came into contact with Kamru, a resident of Jobat, Alirajpur.

Support In Bad Times

Kamru is preparing for the competitive exam, but his economic condition was very weak. He was good at studying and wanted to study further. Following this, Mamta and Kamru started living together.

After living together from 2017 to 2019, both of them got married as per their native rituals. After marriage, Kamru kept studying while Mamta started working as a housemaid to earn their livelihood.

Finally, in 2019–20, Kamru got success and was selected for the post of Commercial Tax Officer. He was posted in Ratlam district.

However, when he came in contact with a girl resident of Jobat, he sent Mamta to her maternal home and started living with her, Gupta said.

Kamru Left Mamta Bai After PSC Selection

According to Mamta Bai, Kamru had a love marriage with her in the court, but has now refused to keep her together. A case has also been filed by her in the Bagli court regarding this matter. Rs 12000 per month maintenance allowance was to be given by Kamru but it has not been given for a long time.

Family Broken Due To Minor Dispute

She said that until Kamru did not get the job in the Cell Tax Department, his behaviour was very good, but as soon as she got the post of Cell Tax Officer, his attitude changed. Mamta said that Kamru's posting is in Ratlam. There was a minor dispute between them only once, after which nothing went well.

The victim Mamta Bai said that Kamru has run away many times leaving her at her maternal house and maternal uncle's house.

Earlier, when such an incident took place, a complaint was made to the administrative officials in the public hearing, after which the women and child development team managed to make Kamru and his family members understand. After which, there was a compromise between the two.

