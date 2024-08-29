SCPP Counsellors Resolve Key Disputes Among Senior Citizens In Recent Intervention

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of counsellors from the Senior Citizen Police Panchayat (SCPP), including Dr RD Yadav, Purushottam Yadav, Ramesh Sharma, Sunny Modi and Sanjay Sharma, addressed issues of senior citizens, three of which were resolved on Wednesday.

In the first case, a 60-year-old resident of Azad Nagar police station area complained to the police panchayat that his son and daughter-in-law had separated. The team called the son and daughter-in-law, who informed them that the husband had eloped with another woman, so the daughter-in-law questioned why she should stay. The team counselled the son and daughter-in-law and both agreed to live together.

In the second case, a retired police head constable, residing in Aerodrome police station area, complained that his son and daughter-in-law had rented out his house after taking possession of it. They collected the rent and forced the old man to live in a rented place. The team called the son and daughter-in-law and counselled them. They agreed either to pay rent to the old man or to vacate the house. It was agreed that the old man and his wife would continue living in the house.

In the third case, a 65-year-old resident of Pardeshipura police station area complained that his son and daughter-in-law were harassing him and preventing him from meeting his grandchildren. They did not care for him and refused to provide financial support. The team counselled the son, who agreed to allow the grandchildren to meet their grandfather and to take care of him.