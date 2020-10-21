Science Olympiad exam to be conducted online this year- Check full details

Olympiad exams will be conducted online this academic year, said Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF), the biggest organiser of Olympiad exams for school students.

Considering the safety and health concern of students as paramount, all students will be able to appear in SOF Olympiad exams from their homes. Every year around million of students appear in Olympiad exam.

Last year, around 37,000 students from hundreds of schools of Bhopal appeared in the Olympiads from class one to twelve.

Mahabir Singh, the founder director of SOF shared that the foundation is partnering a leading international organization to conduct online exams. Extensive use of Artificial Intelligence, remote proctoring, video recording of exam and various other tools will be used to ensure integrity of exams.

He also informed that during 2019-20, over 56,000 schools from 32 countries registered for the 6 Olympiad exams and millions of students appeared in them. Awards, gifts, prizes and scholarships were awarded to the winning schools and students from each class, state and also at the International level.

SOF will conduct four Olympiad exams this year, including SOF International General Knowledge Olympiad, SOF International English Olympiad, SOF National Science Olympiad and SOF International Mathematics Olympiad. Registrations are open and students may register up to 15 days before date of each.

In case of any difficulty caused due to the corona pandemic, student may log into https://ors.sofworld.org/studentregistration to register for one or more exams.