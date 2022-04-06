School timings in Indore changed due to heatwave

In view of the ever-increasing heat, Indore District Administration has changed the timing of the Schools and Aaganwadis of the district.

Collector Manish Singh issued an order on Wednesday and changed the timings of all government and private schools. Now school timings will be from 7:00 am to 12:00 am, while the timing of Anganwadis have been changed from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. The said order has been implemented in the district with immediate effect.

Notably, the atmospheric heat is increasing in the city. Thus the people are experiencing the heat of the month of May in April. On Tuesday the maximum temperature went to 39.9 degrees Celsius.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 01:18 PM IST