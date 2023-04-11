School principal suicide: Police on the lookout for trio for abetment to suicide

Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajod police in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district booked three persons, including two women for abetment of suicide in connection with the suicide of a private school principal.

Rajod police station in-charge Rohit Kachhawa informed that those booked are Pooja Rahul Patidar, a resident of Badnawar, Shobha, a resident of Bamniya village and Indersingh, a resident of Kalyanpura village.

Police are searching for the trio and the actual reason behind the extreme step will be revealed only after their arrest.

Kachhawa added that the trio mentally tortured the school principal of Saraswati Gyan Mandir, Manoj Kumar Bundela, 42 which led him to take the extreme step. Notably, Bundela, who hailed from Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh was found hanging by the neck at his rented house in Rajod village on March 30. He left a two-page suicide note and the police started investigating the case as suicide on the basis of this note.

Speaking to Free Press, Kachhawa said that Bundela was working as the principal of Saraswati Gyan Mandir, a private school in Barmandal village for the past 10 years. In the late evening of March 30, Bundela committed suicide by hanging himself in his rented house.

During the investigation, police recorded the statement of the deceased's wife and his fellow academic and non-academic staff members. Based on that, police zeroed-in on the trio and came to know that the trio allegedly tortured him mentally.

Out of these three, Pooja used to work as a subordinate teacher at Saraswati Gyan Mandir School.

The police have registered a case against the trio under Sections 306 (abetment for suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

Sources claimed that the matter seems to be related to blackmailing of the deceased by the accused.

People close to Bundela claimed that the deceased was harassed to such an extent that he committed suicide by hanging himself.

