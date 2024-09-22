School Children Forced To Study In Kitchen Shed In Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking revelation, 23 children from Classes 1 to 5 at the Government Primary and Middle School in Kutriya Falya, Nimoni Panchayat, Bhikangaon Block, are being forced to study in a small kitchen shed due to the dilapidated condition of the school building.

The school, which lacks a permanent building, has been a cause of concern for the villagers, who have applied to the collector to address the issue. The kitchen shed, where the children are currently studying, is cramped and children from different classes are forced to sit and study together in the same room. Parents are worried about the safety of their children, fearing accidents due to the hazardous conditions.

According to Principal Yogesh Mandloi, the school authorities have informed senior officers about the dilapidated building and a proposal for a new building has been passed in the school management committee meeting. However, no action has been taken forward to implement the proposal. BRC Jagdish Hirve stated that the proposal for a new building has been forwarded and a blueprint has also been prepared for repairing the existing building.

However, the lack of action on the ground has left the children and parents in a state of uncertainty. The incident highlights the need for urgent attention to the infrastructure of schools in the district, ensuring that children have a safe and conducive environment to learn and grow.