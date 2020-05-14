School and college buses used for transporting migrant workers in Indore

To understand it simply, buses of private institutes would drop the migrant workers to a certain distance out of the city. “The buses would follow requisite social distancing norms and sanitisation so as to assure safety,” Bam said.

The bus would drop migrant workers at a particular point. “From there on, another bus can take over like a relay race and hopefully, we can make the commute to home for migrant workers easier,” Bam said.

Until now, migrant workers are travelling on foot, cycling or mostly, bulking up on trucks and transport vehicle. A recent shocking incident about 18 migrant workers travelling in the belly of a concrete mixer gave goose bumps to everyone including the educationist.

Stuffed in the concrete mixer with barely any light or air was a desperate cry of help from migrant workers, who wanted to get home.

The proposal was accepted by collector Manish Singh early on Wednesday morning and the buses started plying migrant workers within a couple of hours.

As per the proposed plan this relay idea, which can be applied only with coordination from all over the state to help migrants get home.

On the first day, 5 buses transported 1,000 migrant workers. Further, to ease the commute and enforce the relay transport plan, other education institutes will join in soon.

“I got confirmations from 5 to 6 institutes immediately to join the drive, further, Association of Chartered Accountants and other school owners association with 126 members is willing to join the initiative,” Bam shared.