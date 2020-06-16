‘Say no to drugs and yes to life’: Narcotics Control Bureau's online contest against drugs in MP and CG

‘Say no to drugs and yes to life’ with a catchy slogan, song, video or any form of art, says Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indore. NCB has invited online entries from all students/youths/other persons from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for an Anti-Drugs slogan writing competition, Compose song and record music video competition in Hindi/English language and drawing /painting competition.
NCB superintendent Atul Kumar Dwivedi said the best 10 entries will be selected by the selection committee and prizes and certificates will be awarded to the top 10 entries/candidates.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)