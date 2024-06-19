Savitri Thakur Slogan Blunder: Oppn Tears Into Modi Cabinet Over Union Min's Wrong Slogan Writing

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a sharp critique, the Congress has taken aim at Union minister of state for women and child development Savitri Thakur, accusing her of incompetence after a public gaffe involving a 'Slogan Blunder' that happened in Dhar on Tuesday.

During an event for the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign at Brahmakundi High Secondary School in Dhar district, Thakur mistakenly wrote 'Bedhi Padao Bachao' instead of the correct slogan. This incident has sparked widespread criticism and has gone viral on social media.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar led the charge, questioning the capabilities of Thakur and the broader selection criteria of the ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modiís government. Singhar took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his concerns. He wrote, "What kind of leadership is this?? Does Prime Minister Narendra Modi want only #Rubber_Stamp ministers in his government? There is no set criterion for how a public representative should be, but at least he/she should have literacy!"

This is Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur.



She had to write the slogan 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' on the education awareness chariot in the district.



But, the minister wrote - "Bedhi Padao Bacchav"



According to the election affidavit, she… pic.twitter.com/qF4agEtwYX — Swati Dixit ಸ್ವಾತಿ (@vibewidyou) June 19, 2024

Singhar emphasised that a Union minister's inability to correctly write a simple slogan reflects poorly on the governmentís standards for leadership. "It can be understood what the children must have felt when they saw her writing wrong! What kind of leadership will her ignorance provide in the central government, it can only be imagined. Voters should also have thought before electing such a public representative! Modi government also does not want educated leaders who raise questions! Because, education does not only impart literacy, it also changes the thinking towards the upliftment of the society," he added.

मंत्री के कुछ गलत लिख देने से उन्हें अयोग्य नहीं ठहराया जा सकता। मजाक उड़ाने वालों के परिवार में भी कई लोग सही नहीं लिख सकते लेकिन वे अयोग्य नहीं हो गये। इस देश में कई पढ़े लिखे नेताओं को देश का कबाड़ा करते और कम पढ़े लिखे मंत्रियों को कुशलता से अपना विभाग चलाते देखा गया है। pic.twitter.com/xbtSH0m3rF — Nitendra Sharma (@nitendrasharma2) June 19, 2024

The incident occurred during an entrance celebration programme, where Thakur was supposed to write the campaign's slogan on an awareness chariot.