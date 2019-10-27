Satwas: PMAY hit by rampant corruption

Satwas: Ahead of Diwali, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) beneficiaries from Satwas village of Dewas district were left in dilemma as administration snapped their tap connection to recover extra amount which were forwarded in the beneficiaries account under PMAY.

Beneficiaries accusing officials of irregularities in fund distribution said that as many as 33 beneficiaries in the village got Rs 3 lakh each, instead of Rs 2.5 lakh and till the time municipal council officials came to know about their mistake, villagers withdrew amount from their accounts. Now officials started pressuring villagers to surrender surplus amount. Failing to recover surplus amount, officials concerned snapped tap connections of beneficiaries.

Notably, Free Press has earlier raised issue of how officials’ callous attitude is taking a toll on the central government’s much anticipated scheme and how villagers rue the irregularities prevalent in PMAY.

Villagers informed that the matter was first revealed by councilors during council meeting and latter reported the matter to joint commissioner Ujjain, Somnath Jhariya on October 5.

Taking cognisance into the matter, department asked chief municipal officer to submit reply. On this, August 13, 2019 a letter was forwarded to the higher authorities saying that they have already recovered additional amount of Rs 16.5 lakh which were disbursed among the 33 beneficiaries.

Jhariya also formed a team which includeed director Gajendra Singh Yadav, assistant engineer Leeladhar Doraya, deputy engineer Shersingh Choudhary, assistant class I Madhukar Shinde and assistant class III Shailendra Sharma and asked team to seize all the documents of the scheme within next one week of complaint.

However, no team visited even three weeks after a complaint was lodged in the matter. Villagers claimed that department is only doing formalities to cover-up officials fault.

Now municipal authorities are pressuring villagers and snapping tap connections at their place so that they could recover amount. Beneficiaries who are blaming officials for their fault said that not only tap connections, but municipal council employees are also threatening them of snapping power connections as well if they fail to return amount on time.

When contacted Jhariya to get the reason behind delay in investigation, his phone was switched off. On the other hand, Satwas chief municipal officer (CMO) Kailash Verma admitted that municipal council snapped tap connections to recover money. So far council recovered Rs 13 lakh and remaining Rs 3.5 lakh will be recovered soon, Verma added.