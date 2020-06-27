Saturday shower power cools Indore

Indore: Intermittent rains that lashed the city on Saturday were enough reasons for Indoreans to cheer who were waiting for a proper downpour for days. Rain in the evening have enough reason to raise spirits as it pulls down the mercury and ensures a pleasant evening and good night’s sleep.

According to Metmen, “The weather has changed due to monsoon activities across the state. The trough at 3.1 km above mean sea level from northeast Madhya Pradesh to Marathawada across Vidarbha persists.” They said that the conditions would remain for the next couple of days as the low pressure system is shifting over the western part of the State.

With Saturday’s rain, the total rainfall of the season touched 112 mm (4.04 inches) whereas the temperature has dropped and stuck to the normal which was hovering two degrees over the normal.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33.2 degrees Celsius and minimum at 22.1 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal. Level of humidity in morning was 85 per cent and dropped to 60 per cent in evening.

Along with pleasant weather, the residents had to face the problem of water-logging at major squares of the eastern part of the city, which caused traffic snarls.

Frequent power cuts also took place in many areas but the Discom restored the same in few minutes.