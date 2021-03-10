Ujjain: Sarveshwar Mahadev decked up ahead of Maha Shivratri

Ujjain: Ahead of Maha Shivartri festival on Wednesday Sarveshwar Mahadav Temple located in Sandipani Ashram Premises, was decorated beautifully.

The Shivlingam was also decorated with dry fruits and cannabis. Priest Pt Rahul Vyas performed the worship of Lord Shiva. On Thursday a special worship an arti will be performed while on Friday lord Shiva will be decorated with sehara.

Vyas said that during Shivanavaratri traditional worships of Lord Shiva was performed. On this occasion during worship Juna Akhada Mahamandleshwar Shaileshanand Giri Maharaj, Pt Surendra Chaturvedi, Pt Shailendra Dwivedi and Pt Nirukt Bhargava performed worship at the temple.

Celebrations across the city

Along with Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple other Shiv temples like Pishachmukteshwar Mahadev at Ramghat, Karkoteshwar Mahadev Temple near Harsiddhi Temple, Vireshwar Mahadev at Dhaba Road and some other temples across the city Maha Shivratri will be celebrated by devotees with fervour.