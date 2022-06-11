Sarpanch candidate's husband found murdered in Alirajpur district

exSarpanch who has been found murdered | FPJ

FP News Service

Alirajpur

Sarpanch candidate’s husband from Kukawat village under Sorwa police station limit in Alirajpur district was found murdered inside his home on Saturday morning. The incident spread panic in the village as the deceased identified as Radhu Jamra, 37, was a former sarpanch from the village and this year he decided to contest his wife in the elections for the sarpanch post.

Sorwa police station in charge Yogendra Mandloi said that the police reached the spot as soon as the information was received. Punchnama of the dead body was prepared and PM was done at District Hospital Alirajpur. Police investigation into the matter already and so far the reason behind the murder is not yet known. The matter is being closely investigated, Mandloi said.

Earlier, in the morning, Radhu’s family members found his body lying in the pool of blood at home.

Locals informed that the deceased was backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and lastly he contested for Sarpanch post from Kherwad village and this time, his wife contested elections for sarpanch post from Kukawat village. At present, deceased family members are not in a state to record their statements, the police said.

Meanwhile, Alirajpur SP Manoj Kumar Singh, SDOP Shraddha Sonkar, Sorwa police station in-charge Yogendra Mandloi reached the spot along with the force after incident.

SP Singh inspected the spot and issued orders to investigate the murder. The body was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. On receiving information about the incident, regional MLA Mukesh Patel and former MLA Nagarsingh Chauhan reached the district hospital and took the information.

Notably, the deceased wife who had been sarpanch in Kukawat village in the past and was also in the electoral fray this time. SDOP Sonkar made it clear that the incident has nothing to do with the panchayat elections.



**eom**

Read Also Alirajpur: MLA Patel questions quality of construction work done by Rural Engineering Services