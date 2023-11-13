Sardarpur’s Dilemma: Ladli Behna Or OPS Promise

Representative Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): As campaigning approaches final phase in Sardarpur, government employees are confused between Ladli Behna Yojana of the BJP and Old Pension Scheme (OPS) promise of the Congress.

As BJP candidate Vel Singh Bhuria is eying votes of 60,000 women through Ladli Behna Yojana, Congress candidate Pratap Grewal hopes that OPS would ensure support of government employees and their families. With 5,000 government employees in Sardarpur Assembly, Congress believes that each employee would influence approximately 10 votes.

By proposing OPS, Congress hopes to divert votes from Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries and secure a significant advantage. Government employees, mobilised by promise of OPS, have launched a campaign, urging votes through WhatsApp groups and emphasising on family participation.

The campaign has gained momentum as employees have backed re-implementation of OPS. Congress' 2023 promise letter reinforces their commitment to reinstating OPS once in power, further fueling excitement among government employees.

The impact of this enthusiasm on BJP's electoral prospects remains uncertain until the vote count on December 3. In 2018 assembly elections, Congress candidate Pratap Grewal secured victory with a substantial margin of 36,205 votes.

This margin poses a significant challenge for BJP and political analysts suggest that the 60,000 Ladli Behna Yojana votes might not be sufficient if government employees rally behind Congress due to OPS.

