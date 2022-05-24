Sardarpur: Water woes of Badveli village resolved

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Water woes of Badveli village residents have been resolved for the time being as villagers have started getting the water supply every third day. This village situated barely three kilometres from the tehsil headquarters in Dhar district has been facing acute water distress due to a drastic fall in groundwater level. Free Press on May 12 had prominently raised the issue about how the village was deprived of tap water even after spending a whopping Rs 12 crores to solve the drinking water crisis.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the report, the public health engineering (PHE) department swung into action and began working towards solving the problem.

As a result, the PHE Department, accelerating the pace of its work, started the work of repairing the pipeline from Kalikarai Dam and now the village has started getting 40-40 minutes of water in two shifts on the day they get water. The people of the village have breathed a sigh of relief.

Earlier, district panchayat CEO KL Meena, while talking to the Free Press had clearly said that the best solution to the water crisis of this village would be put in place at the earliest. The Public Health Engineering Department was given instructions to solve the water crisis. Meena's action paid off and the people of Barveli started getting water in their taps.

Administration gearing up for upcoming local body polls

The district administration along with local authorities is completing all formalities and arrangements for the conduct of civic elections that are scheduled to be conducted in June 2022. Elaborate preparations are being made to ensure peaceful and free and fair panchayats polls in the district.

Sardarpur assembly segment is the largest assembly segment in Dhar district having 95 gram panchayats.

The announcement of local body polls by the state election commission at this time of the year has caused enormous anxiety among teachers of government schools who are on summer holidays since all government teachers are booth level officers (BLO).

On the one hand, training sessions for primary teachers under mission Ankur (national level Nipun Bharat Abhiyan) are underway and on the other hand, the district administration is engaged in poll-related exercises leading to anxiety among teachers.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:06 PM IST