Sardarpur: Two caught illegally refilling LPG cylinders

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amzhera police have caught two persons involved in the illegal refilling of commercial LPG cylinders from gas tankers in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police seized 30 LPG cylinders from their possession.

Amzhera police station in-charge Kamalsingh Panwar said police caught tanker driver Jagdish, a resident of Jaora, Ratlam and pick-up driver Uttam Singh, a resident of Dhar. Police have also seized the tanker and the pick-up with the refilling equipment from the vehicles.

Panwar told that the drivers of both the vehicles were illegally filling commercial LPG cylinders from the tanker near Hatod village on Indore ñ Ahmedabad National Highway. After getting information from informers, a police team rushed to the spot and caught both the drivers. Police have booked them under relevant Sections.

Notably, only a fortnight back the area was in the news over illegal storage of biodiesel at the warehouse near Dhulet, a small village on the Indore ñ Ahmedabad National Highway in Dhar district. In that incident, two tankers that were parked on the campus of the godown were completely gutted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:14 PM IST