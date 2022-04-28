Sardarpur: Two arrested with Rs 21.12 lakh hawala money

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A police team in Rajgarh village of Dhar district has arrested two persons with Rs 21.12 lakh hawala money in an SUV, police said.

Sardarpur sub-divisional officer (police) Ramsingh Meda informed that those who were arrested were identified as Ankit Sachan, 32, a resident of Dhar and Golu alias Alludin Khan, 30, a resident of Batakhgarh village under Badnawar police station limit in Dhar district. Both of them were travelling in an SUV having an Indore registration number.

Police booked them under relevant sections and produced them before the local court, Meda said.

SDOP Meda added that they got a tip-off about hawala money being transported from Jhabua district to Dhar on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Based on the information, police put pickets near the Juna Pani toll booth. In the wee hours, the police stopped the suspects' SUV and recovered the money during checking.

According to Meda, the two initially said that the money belonged to their oil company and was to be used to finalise a deal. They were brought to the police station as they failed to furnish any documents or give a satisfactory answer to the police queries.

It is to be mentioned, that Dhar superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh during a recent meeting had instructed all the officials to keep a tab on Indore - Ahmedabad National Highway.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:57 PM IST