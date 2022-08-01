e-Paper Get App

Sardarpur: Three illegally-constructed houses razed by SDM

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
article-image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The first major action of the newly appointed SDM Rahul Chauhan of Sardarpur has stirred up the land mafia. Reportedly, on Sunday, he ordered the bulldozing of three houses constructed on government land. The land is said to be adjacent to the Maruti Nandan Colony near Rajgarh Nagar, Sardarpur.

According to information, many times, residents of the area complained about the mentioned illegal encroachment of these house owners. The Revenue Department has also sent notice multiple times to the encroachers regarding clearing the land, but they ignored it every time.

To teach them a lesson, SDM Rahul along with the workforce reached the spot and took the action of demolishing the illegal encroachment. Notably, the proceedings, which started on Sunday afternoon, continued till late in the evening. After the completion of the investigation, three houses were razed from the area.

article-image

