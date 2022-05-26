e-Paper Get App

Sardarpur: Thieves pose as customers, steal bike from shop

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 09:55 PM IST
article-image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three bike-borne miscreants posing as customers made way with a motorbike belonging to a shop owner near Phoolgawadi Chowkadi which is located just 3 km away from Sardarpur tehsil office on Thursday. Police have not registered a case as of now.

According to details, the victim identified as Soma Ukediya runs a kiosk near Phoolgawadi Chowkadi. On Thursday, three bike-borne miscreants posing as a customer visited his shop and rode away with his bike (number MP 11-MN 6106). Soma then tried to chase them but failed in his attempt.

Police station in-charge Abhinav Shukla said that he has not received any information in this regard, On the other hand, Soma said that he had approached the police station but the complaint was not registered because of the absence of the on-duty officer.

