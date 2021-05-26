Sardarpur: People donate equipment worth Rs 20 lakh to 100-year-old Community Health Centre

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): During the tough times of pandemic, people in Sardarpur tehsil have donated material worth Rs 20 lakh to 100-year-old Community Health Centre here in the last two months.
About 3 lakh people of 103 gram panchayats depend on the Centre for treatment. It had all the facilities but was not in a usable condition. As a result, it was difficult to treat Covid patients. But the generosity of donors has given the Centre a facelift.
The treatment for corona worth lakhs of rupees was given free and 90 per cent of patients recovered and went home. This followed after social organisations saw the difficulty faced in treatment of Covid patients. It was then they decided to equip it.
Digital x-ray machines worth Rs 9.50 lakh, 8 air conditioners of Rs 35,000, 8 oxygen concentrators, coolers, fans, medicines worth Rs 50,000, steam machines, RO water cans and many other goods were donated.
Residents Hariram Patidar and Mantulal Patidar, on death of their mother Rambha Bai in Barodia village, did not spend money on funeral feast and bought 4 air conditioners worth Rs 1.34 lakh for the centre. The work of the oxygen plant is also in progress through Rs 35 lakh given from MLA fund. Oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injections and other arrangements have been made from MLA fund and government.
Dr ML Jain,58, who has completed 29 years of service at the centre, is respected by local residents.
SDM Bondar Singh Kalesh has also donated money with public participation. But his name is missing in donors’ list given to Free Press by the hospital. The hospital sources said donors who have donated materials only are mentioned in the list.
