Sardarpur: People donate equipment worth Rs 20 lakh to 100-year-old Community Health Centre

Sardarpur (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): During the tough times of pandemic, people in Sardarpur tehsil have donated material worth Rs 20 lakh to 100-year-old Community Health Centre here in the last two months.

About 3 lakh people of 103 gram panchayats depend on the Centre for treatment. It had all the facilities but was not in a usable condition. As a result, it was difficult to treat Covid patients. But the generosity of donors has given the Centre a facelift.

The treatment for corona worth lakhs of rupees was given free and 90 per cent of patients recovered and went home. This followed after social organisations saw the difficulty faced in treatment of Covid patients. It was then they decided to equip it.

Digital x-ray machines worth Rs 9.50 lakh, 8 air conditioners of Rs 35,000, 8 oxygen concentrators, coolers, fans, medicines worth Rs 50,000, steam machines, RO water cans and many other goods were donated.