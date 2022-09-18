Sardarpur: Patwari suspended over laxity in government work

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur patwari has been suspended for laxity and dereliction of duty amid CM Janseva Abhiyan in the district. Taking stern action against the laxity in work, SDM Rahul Chouhan has suspended as many as 4 employees in just two months.

Notably, the state government has launched a special campaign from September 17 'CM Janseva Abhiyan', in order to provide benefits of the identified beneficiary-oriented schemes of the Centre and the state to eligible beneficiaries. Under the campaign, cent per cent fulfilment of the target of benefitting the eligible beneficiaries is claimed to be ensured. At the camp organised at 10-gram panchayats, identified divyangs were distributed artificial limbs, assistive devices and other materials whereas applications are being accepted from left-out beneficiaries.

SDM Chouhan undertook an inspection of various camps being held across several villages on Saturday and was apprised about benefits being given to the beneficiaries. A village-level team was constituted in order to provide the benefits of the schemes to the eligible beneficiaries. During the inspection, patwari of Gram Panchayat Borkhedi Priyasi Tripathi was found to be absent. Irked by the absence of the patwari, residents of the village had made complaints to SDM. Taking cognizance of the complaint, a show cause notice was issued to the patwari. Upon receiving an unsatisfactory answer, SDM has suspended patwari with immediate effect due to gross negligence in government work.