Sardarpur: National Nutrition Month to be celebrated from Sept 1 to 30

Under the chairmanship of SDM Rahul Chauhan, a meeting was organised in the presence of various departmental officials and women and child development department officers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | Unsplash

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The nutrition month is celebrated every year under the Women Child Development Project with the participation of all departments from September 1 to 30.

During this month, a host of programmes will be taken up by Aganwadi workers for the benefit of children in collaboration with Health and Family Welfare, AYUSH Department, School Education, Tribal Welfare, Sports and Youth Welfare, Agriculture, Panchayat and Rural Development, Urban Administration and Development and Public Health, Rural Engineering Department. Nutrition fair, debate competition, rally, and slogan writing, will be organised at Anganwadi level, village/panchayat level and block level throughout the month.

Children with severe acute malnutrition and moderate malnutrition will be identified. The SDM urged officials to make efforts to remove malnutrition while stressing that social awareness was a crucial aspect of this fight. He also instructed for mandatorily registration on Poshan Campaign portal.

During this month, various programmes will be organised by the Women and Child Development department to identify malnutrition like stunting, under-nutrition, anaemia and low birth weight in children.

article-image

