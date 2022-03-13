Sardarpur: Man shot dead over old enmity

Sardarpur/Rajgarh(Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old person was shot-dead over an old enmity in Rajgarh village in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district on Friday late evening, police said. Police have registered a case against seven persons and arrested two of them, while the search for others is going on.

Sardarpur sub-divisional officer (police) Ramsingh Meda informed that the incident was reported at Rajendra Colony and the deceased was identified as Bhupendra alias Golu, son of Kishore Jhunje.

According to the information, on Friday night, the accused first pelted stones on Bhupendra and later shot him to death. After the incident, he was taken to a private hospital in Rajgarh and was later referred to the Community Health Center in Sardarpur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The seven persons booked in the case include Vikash, a resident of Lal Darwaja, Rajgarh, Chandan Masar, a resident of Dattigaon and Ankit alias Manjar Rathore, a resident of Rajendra Colony, Rajgarh and four others of whom Vikas and Ankit have been arrested.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 01:20 AM IST