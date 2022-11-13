Sardarpur: Govt schools without boundary walls endanger lives of students

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two state-run government schools in Sardarpur town of Dhar district have no boundary walls thus compromising the safety of around 1,000 students studying there. It seems the Education Department and the government are least bothered about the security of students and school staff.

A school in Sardarpur tehsil that has been in existence for 60 years and has been converted into an Excellence School has no boundary wall to protect its students and school staff. Over 350 boys and 300 girls (who come from far-flung areas) are enrolled in the school. CM Rise School has been proposed at school as per the new academic session 2023 - 2024. Over one thousand students from nursery to class 12th will study here.

According to the students and the locals, the school is connected to the main road, and in absence of a boundary wall, a mishap can happen at any time.

The situation of the Government Model School is no different (school established 10 years ago) where as many as 400 students have been enrolled. The school is situated around 1 kilometre away from the main town and in the close vicinity of farms and bushes. There is a wine shop located around 1 km away from school raising the real possibility of students being harmed by anti-social elements. In addition to that, Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway 59 located around 150 meters away endangers the lives of the students and the staffers. Despite repeated pleas to the government highlighting the risks involved, no boundary wall has been constructed till now and the students continue to face threat to their lives.

