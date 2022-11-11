Sardarpur: Govindpura reservoir gates open for irrigation

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): After being reprimanded by the district administration, the irrigation department released the water from Govindpura reservoir by duly worshipping the gates of the canal around 3:00 in Friday afternoon. The action was performed by the department field assistant Girdhari Panwar in the presence of village watchmen Jagdish Singer, Mahesh Mukati and Mukesh Patel. Due to this, thousands of farmers succeeded in saving their wheat and gram crops.

However, the gates of the canal were opened without any cleaning process. This could result in flow of mud and garbage along with the water. According to information, every year, the government allocates a separate amount for cleaning the canal of Govindpura reservoir. But, for the past many years, farmers have been getting contaminated water for irrigation. This could be a case of embezzlement of government funds.

Notably, Govidpura canal is the lifeline for farmers of more than five villages in the district. It fulfills the irrigation purpose of Phulagawadi, Kumarpat, Barveli, Pasavada and Govindpura village covering 880 hectares of land. The irrigation department has restored water supply in Govindpura canal, the absence of which led gram and wheat crops along with paddy to die.

Read Also Sardarpur: Farmers annoyed as canal water not available for wheat crop