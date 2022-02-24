Sardarpur: Elderly woman dies, nine injured in road mishap

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year old woman died on the spot while nine people in the vehicle were injured when Force Trax Toofan overturned after hitting an elderly woman crossing the road on Indore-Ahmedabad four-lane recently.

The vehicle coming from Jhabua to Indore hit Motibai, 70 of Rajgarh while she was crossing the lane to go to her field at around 9:00am on Thursday. People present during the incident said that the vehicle overturned a few times on the road after colliding with the woman. The injured were rushed to the community health centre. Dr ML Jain said that Motibai died on spot while Joga, Jana Bai, Chhitra, Sukhiya, Kamal, Badia, Meera

Bai, Sardar and Thavri Bai of Jhabua are undergoing treatment.

The injured people were taking a paralysed elderly patient to Sagar Kuti in Indore for treatment from Gadwal village in Jhabua district by the vehicle. Rajgarh police also rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:10 PM IST