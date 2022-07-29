Sardarpur: 'DPC to give 20K to repair school building with caved in roof'

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Departmental Promotion Committee's Dulichand Sete inspected the Talavpara Government Primary School on Thursday. After the inspection, the DPC said to the chairman and secretary of the school management committee that the department will provide only Rs 20,000 to repair the building of the school.

School management committee chairman and principal Ramesh Baria, former deputy sarpanch Chhagan Baria, and many others opposed the decision and said that, even after repairing, the school may collapse at any time due to a thunderstorm. So, the construction of a new building is essential.

According to Ramesh Baria, he had submitted multiple proposals for the construction of a new building. But, no response was given by higher authorities. The building is not safe to study in.

The roof of the Government Primary School, Talavpara is dilapidated and could collapse at anytime. Observing the condition of the school, the principal has given a written order to the headmaster not to operate the classes in this building. As an alternative arrangement, the Maglik Bhawan of the village is being used to conduct classes of 116 students in a space of 20 by 30.

