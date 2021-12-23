Sardarpur: Disappointment among OBC candidates here in Sardarpur tehsil in three-tier panchayat elections

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the nearing of three-tier panchayat elections in the state, preparations for the polls already started in the state.

However, many of the candidates belong to the backward classes waiting for the elections commission move nowadays.

There are 95 gram panchayats in Sardarpur tehsil. All these gram panchayats are reserved for STs. Therefore, elections of sarpanch will be held in all the Gram Panchayats. At the same time, four seats have been reserved for the backward classes earlier here in the district panchayat, so it will take time.

No election of 91 ward panch, 1 district member reserved for OBC

In 95 gram panchayats of Sardarpur tehsil, elections will not be held on these seats as 91 wards are reserved for backward class panch. There are 1,415 wards present in which 95-gram panchayats are in the tehsil.

37-gram panchayat secretaries shifted

In order to conduct the gram panchayat elections in a fair and transparent manner, as per the order of the Election Commission, 37 gram panchayat secretaries of Sardarpur Tehsil, who had been in one Gram Panchayat for more than three years shifted to some other places. They were shifted to other gram panchayats. The same employment assistants have been kept unchanged.

Disappointment among OBC candidates

There is disappointment among the OBC leaders due to the no-decision on the election of 91 panch seats reserved for OBCs and one janpad member's seat in gram panchayats. These OBC leaders had made preparations to contest the elections. Now only after any nod from the elections commission situation.

BJP - Congress leaders are taking a round of meetings

Owing to the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections, all the prominent BJP and Congress leaders are taking a round of meetings to finalise prospective candidates for the polls as this election will have a direct impact on the assembly elections.

Administration ready, ongoing training of employees

The administration is preparing for the three-tier panchayat elections and the Model Code of Conduct is being taken care of. The work of duty and training of the same employees has started. It is worth mentioning that on February 16 in Sardarpur tehsil, three-tier Voting is to be held for Panchayat elections.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 07:12 PM IST