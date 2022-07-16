Sardarpur: Differences between Congress heavyweights talk of the town

File Image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): With two Independent candidates holding all the aces here in Dhar, the differences between the two senior Congress leaders, district Congress president Balmukund Singh Gautam and former cabinet minister and MLA Umang Singhar over the post of district panchayat president, remains a topic of public discussion.

Speaking to Free Press, Balmukund Singh Gautam made it clear that the Congress has an absolute majority of the district panchayat members and the district panchayat president will be from the Congress.

About who will be the front runner for the post, Gautam also made it clear that the candidate will be decided on the basis of consultation and consent with the district panchayat members of the Congress and will be declared soon.

On the other hand, former cabinet minister and Congress MLA Umang Singhar on the question of president candidate from the Congress replied that everyone will be informed whenever we decide.

Meanwhile, state industries minister Rajyavardhan Singh told that they are opting for a wait-and-watch policy and everyone will know who and which party won the president's poll on the day of voting.

Notably, both BJP and Congress have won 13 seats each, while Independents have won two seats in the district. With one independent candidate from Ward No 28 of Dharampuri Raju Ben Chauhan declaring her support to the Congress and the party also revoking her suspension, now all eyes are on the other independent candidate Kapil Solanki.