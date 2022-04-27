Sardarpur: Despite collector's orders, divyang teachers yet to get their full dues

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The happiness of Divyang school teachers, who were supposed to get their pending payments, remained short-lived as officials responsible for payment of dearness allowance worked in such a haphazard manner that most teachers did not get their full dues.

Many of the divyang school teachers from Sardarpur development block of Dhar district complained that the majority of them either got half of their dearness allowance while the remaining got nothing. Teachers accused officials of doing formalities.

This is despite the fact that on Monday Dhar district collector Dr Pankaj Jain had expressed disappointment over the non-payment of dearness allowance to divyang teachers. Dr Jain had chaired the time-limit (TL) meeting held at the district headquarters.

The collector had directed the assistant commissioner of tribal affairs department Supriya Bisen, to resolve the matter with immediate effect. During the meeting, Dr Jain ordered the department to present certificates of payment before April 28.

After the TL meeting, assistant commissioner Bisen issued an urgent order to all the block education officers, saying that the process of payment of disability allowance to the disabled teachers of the new teacher cadre should be done by April 28.

Meanwhile, many divyang teachers claimed that they had not got their divyang allowance for the last 20, 18 or 13 months, and a majority of them had gotten the allowance for only six months.

In addition to the dearness allowance, their disability allowance is still pending for the last year. Even HRA payment of around 11 months is also pending.

Many of the school teachers on condition of anonymity claimed that following the strict order of assistant commissioner Bisen, the staff of the Block Education Office made payments hurriedly.

As a result of this haste, teachers eligible for 20 months, 13 months or 18 months of divyang allowance, got only 06 months of allowance in their bank account while many teachers did not receive even this much causing strong resentment among the disabled teachers.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:43 PM IST