Sardarpur: Anti-corona jabs for 15 to 18 age group to begin tomorrow

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid fear of the third wave of corona, the vaccination program will start for youths in the age group of 15 to 18 year on January 3.

To ensure beneficiaries get their doses on time, local administration and health department sought education department help to make the vaccination program a success.

In Sardarpur tehsil in Dhar district, more than 14 thousands (precisely 14,084) youths are eligible to get the vaccine.

Officials of Health and Education Department. Education Department have prepared a list of eligible beneficiaries in the tehsil.

The youths will be vaccinated in the schools, thus need for door-to-door vaccination can be avoided.

The health department maintains that if children of 15 to 18 years of age attend the schools then target of vaccination will be accomplished easily.

Key role of Education Department

The role of the Education Department will be important in making the vaccination program of 15 to 18 year old youths successful. The schools have the data of the eligible beneficiaries. The administration is looking to fix the responsibility of 100% vaccination on the school managements.

Immunization to affect school education

From September to November, the teachers were involved in the vaccination program of people above 18 years. Therefore the education of the children was affected in a big way. Now the staff of high school, higher secondary school will be involved in vaccination so the education of the children will be affected again. Board examination of class X and XII 12th will start from February. Diversion of teaching staff will certainly affect the children's preparation for examinations.

Principal of the school will be the nodal officer

Block medical officer (BMO) Dr Sheela Mujalda speaking to Free Press said that the vaccination of 14,088 children aged 15 to 18 years in Sardarpur tehsil will start on Monday. Thirty eight government schools and 37 private schools have been made centres. PHC has been made Vaccination Adverse Effects Center . The Principal of the school will be the nodal officer, he added.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 10:22 PM IST