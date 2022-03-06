Sardarpur: 421 of 454 state residents back from Ukraine, claims government data

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three more students of villages near the town, stranded in Ukraine returned to their houses. Tejaswani living in Kyiv, Shankar living in Vinnytsia and Bhanu living in Zaporizhzhia were pursuing their medical studies and were relieved to meet their family after being in the midst of the war taking place in Ukraine.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday said that 421 of the total 454 people hailing from the state stranded in war-hit Ukraine have safely returned so far. Some natives of MP are in transit from Ukraine while others will leave the European country soon, State Home Minister and Government spokesperson Narottam Mishra said.

Tejaswani of Mangod village was accorded a grand welcome by the family and the neighbours. 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans were raised and people sang the national anthem on this occasion. Recalling her days in the war zone, Tejaswani said that she was much disturbed after seeing the body of a woman while leaving for the railway station from the hostel. She further said that she had been living in a bunker since February 24. Concerning her studies, she said that no information about online studies have been circulated so far.

On the other hand, Shankar Devda of Amjhera village had returned on Tuesday. His family distributed sweets across the village and celebrated the moment. Shankar said that he had left his city on February 26 after the war began and somehow managed to reach Romania border. He then caught a flight and reached his house via Delhi and Indore.

Bhanu Parashar, son of ophthalmologist Dr Satish Parashar, returned to the country on Sunday. Dr Parashar expressed gratitude towards the Government of India for ensuring the safe return of his child.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 10:45 PM IST