Sarafa Association polls today: 29 candidates in fray for 11 posts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tri-annual elections of Silver-Gold Jewellers (Sarafa) Traders Association are going to be held on Friday. A list of 837 voters has been published.

A total of 11 representatives for executive committee will be elected in the polls.

A total of 29 candidates are in the fray. The fight is between Sarafa Vikas Panel and Sarafa Pragati Panel. Seven candidates had filed nomination as independents.

Most of the independent candidates are young businessmen. Hukam Soni, the incumbent president of the association, is contesting from jail.

According to lawyer Ashwini Adhyaru, the court has given permission to Soni to contest the elections. Hukam Soni has also been the President of Sarafa Association of MP.

The voting will be held from 11 am to 5 pm and counting will begin at 6 pm. The results will be declared late in the night.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:14 PM IST