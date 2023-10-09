Sanctum-Sanctorum Entry: Signature Campaign Today

Mahakal Temple Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The careless officials of Ujjain have distanced Lord Mahakal from the common people and devotees. Darshan from the sanctum-sanctorum has been closed to the general public for the last four months whereas big BJP leaders, officials, industrialists and their family members are regularly visiting the sanctum-sanctorum.

Former corporator Himanshu Joshi and former district Youth Congress president Chandrabhan Singh Chandel stated that a signature campaign against the double standards of administration has been organised at Mahakal Dwar on Monday at 5 pm.

All the devotees of Lord Mahakal are requested to be present in maximum numbers and strengthen this fight for Sanatan Dharma. After the signature campaign, a memorandum containing signatures will be given to the chairman and administrator of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee. Dharna, hunger strike and siege are also included in the sequence of movements to follow, they informed.