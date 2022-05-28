e-Paper Get App

Sanawad: Stolen bikes, mobile phones recovered from three thieves

A case under relevant sections of IPC was registered at Sanawad Police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 09:42 PM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Sanawad police on Friday arrested three persons and recovered stolen bikes, mobile phones, a country-made pistol and sharp-pointed object from the possession of the accused.

As per information, complainant Sandeep Giri, (35), a resident of Toksar village, in his complaint told that he and his associate Sachin Kewat was attacked by four unknown miscreants on their way to Sanawad and attacked near Devkhada culvert on May 24, 2022, and wounded them. The attackers then fled away along with a motorcycle. A case under relevant sections of IPC was registered at Sanawad Police station.

A team was constituted under the guidance of sub-divisional officer (Police) Badwah Vinod Kumar Dixit to nab the accused. The police team then nabbed three persons near the Guradiya area who on interrogation admitted to having committed motorcycle thefts.

Police said those arrested have been identified as Sanjay Vaishnav (27), a native of Amjhera, Sujal Koli (19), a resident of Trimurthi Nagar in Dhar, and Kanha Kahar (32), a resident of Toksar Village in Sanawad.

Sub-divisional officer (Police) Badwah Vinod Kumar Dixit, inspector Gopal Nigwal, and Souni Bondar Singh Jamie played crucial roles in this case.

Bhopal: Narmada water supply may resume on Saturday
