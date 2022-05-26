Sanawad: Rally organised to urge residents to collect toys and books

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sachin Birla accompanied by BJP officials and representatives on Tuesday carried out a rally and urged residents to collect toys and books for children as part of government’s ‘adopt an anganwadi’ scheme. The rally started near the Municipal Council office and was flagged off by Birla.

While addressing the event, MLA Birla said that the initiative has been receiving an immense amount of public participation and public support which is a good sign. Municipal board president Chandrapal Singh Tomar extended a vote of thanks.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had recently given a call to collect toys, books and other materials for the children of Anganwadi Center through public participation under ‘adopt an anganwadi’ scheme.

Kisan morcha district president Mahesh Gurjar, cooperative cell district convenor Rajesh Jaiswal, mahila morcha district vice president Rajni Bhandari, mahila morcha municipal board president Vimla Chaudhary, BJYM city president Yash Chaurasia, senior BJP leader Mahendra Singh Bhatia, Rakesh Gupta and among other members were present.

Birla lays foundation stone of drinking water projects

MLA Sachin Birla on Thursday laid the foundation stone of drinking water projects under the Nal-Jal scheme in Jirbhar village on Thursday. The total cost of the project is around 1.50 crore. The MLA said that the Shivraj led government has been striving hard to provide clean potable water in every village of the state.

BJP mandal president Jitendra Singh Chauhan, district president Anandram Lonkar, Mohan Malgaya, Bhagwan Singh Solanki, Satyam Pujara, gaushala president Kadvaji Ingla, Poonaji Patel, Mishrilal Salia and a large number of party workers were also present.