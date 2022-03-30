Sanawad: PM's Pariksha pe Charcha to be telecast on April 1

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): In order to encourage students for the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will interact with the students under the Pariksha pe Charcha programme on the examination on April 1. This programme will be telecast on Doordarshan, all channels, social media, YouTube and Google Live.

The programme will also be shown in Junapani situated Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya as well, informed school principal SS Waghmare. He said that more than 400 students at the school will see the programme on a LED.

Khandwa parliamentary constituency MP Dnyaneshwar Patil and regional MLA Sachin Birla will be especially present in the programme, during which vice-principal SK Singh, teacher Vipin Gupta and other teachers of the school will also be present.

