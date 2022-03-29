Sanawad: Over 1,500 beneficiaries of Barwah Assembly constituency get PMAY houses

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is a revolutionary scheme as it has fulfilled the dream of thousands of homeless families in the state, said Barwah - Sanawad MLA Sachin Birla during the Griha Pravesham programme organised in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at nearby Bhogawan Nipani village on Tuesday. The message of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was broadcast on this occasion.

The MLA informed that as many 5.21 lakh families in the state, including 1,582 beneficiaries from different villages of the Barwah Assembly constituency are being presented with the newly constructed houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The MLA said that along with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the beneficiary also gets the benefit of Ujjwala LPG Scheme and Ration Scheme.

In Bhogawan Nipani village, as many 17 beneficiary families got their newly constructed residences. The MLA said that the remaining 207 beneficiaries of the Bhogawan Nipani village would also get the benefit of the Prime Minister's scheme soon.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:41 PM IST